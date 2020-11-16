CHANGES: Senior Center of West Seattle’s new pandemic plan

Just in from Senior Center of West Seattle executive director Amy Lee Derenthal:

Following the Governor’s new restrictions announced Sunday, the Senior Center of West Seattle will be closed for most in-person programming beginning today.

The Senior Center will continue to provide essential services including weekday lunch delivery, food bank distributions, Meals on Wheels distributions, social worker outreach and phone counseling. If you are in need of services, please contact the Senior Center for help.

The Senior Center will continue to provide a variety of online and virtual classes, programs and social opportunities. Check out the list of activities on the Senior Center’s website.

The Senior Center’s Stop-n-Shop Thrift Shop, located at 4504 California Ave. SW, will remain open with a limited schedule. Hours are Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Donations accepted by appointment.)

Questions or to access resources: Contact us at 206-932-4044 or visit sc-ws.org.