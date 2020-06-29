REOPENING: Senior Center of West Seattle – by appointment!

The latest reopening news is from the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sends word of a “modified” reopening:

The Senior Center of West Seattle will re-open today with limited programming, by appointment only.

During this phase, the Senior Center will operate with just a few high-demand programs that are held 1:1 or in a small-group setting. The first couple of weeks will be our test period as we evaluate how to provide the programs, activities and classes our members want most while keeping our members, volunteers, and staff safe. The Senior Center’s goal is to add more programming throughout July and August, as safety guidelines allow.

To Register: Call us at 206-932-4044 to make an appointment for a class or program. No walk-in participation will be permitted during this period of our re-opening.

Here’s What’s Available:

· Aging Well

· Artists Group

· Book Reading Group

· Coffee with Vets

· Computer Lab

· Drumming Circle

· Ham Radio Group

· Legal Assistance

· Tutoring for Computers, Smart Phones and Zoom

· Writing Group

Visit the Senior Center’s website for a detailed list of activities and the dates and times each will be offered.

Safety is top priority. All members and participants must wear a mask while at the Senior Center of West Seattle and stick to six-foot physical distancing rules. The Senior Center is following strict cleaning and safety guidelines from King County and the state to lower risk.

The Senior Center’s Stop-n-Shop Thrift Shop, located at 4504 California Ave. SW, will re-open with a limited schedule beginning on Thursday, July 9. Hours will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Some donations will be accepted starting July 16th.)

The Senior Center’s virtual classes and programs will continue. Check out the list of activities on the Senior Center’s website.

Questions: Contact us at 206-932-4044 or visit sc-ws.org. Note the Senior Center of West Seattle will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.