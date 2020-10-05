WESTWOOD VILLAGE: Repaving work closing southeast, central lots

The Westwood Village QFC parking lot isn’t something you’ll usually see empty at 5 pm – but it’s emptied out and closed off right now because of the ongoing repaving project at the center. Also closed off, the Rite-Aid lot south of there:

And the central lot between Bed Bath Beyond and Ulta Beauty:

The businesses are all still open, as are the sidewalks in front of them. Meantime, the driveway between the Barton and Trenton sides of the center has reopened, so you can get to the Post Office and Trenton-fronting businesses from either side. The repaving work is expected to continue into late October.