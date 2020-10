(Photo courtesy West Seattle Junction Association)

Next time you go to The Junction, you might see orcas. These are newly painted outside Flying Apron (4709 California SW) by West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen. Earlier this month, he painted another nature-celebrating mural in a less-visible spot:

(Photo by Troy Sterk)

You can see that along the western section of the Thistle Street stairway, between Gatewood and Lincoln Park.