SIP, SAVOR, SUPPORT: 2 days until 10 tasty ways to help West Seattle High School’s senior class

Wednesday’s the day for that 10-establishment food fundraiser organized as a fundraiser for the West Seattle High School Class of 2021, which made this video as a reminder.

On October 21st, these are the 10 establishments sharing part of the profits with the senior class:

Three notes: First, Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is unique – place your order for tomorrow, to pick up the you-cook meal on Thursday, using this link. Second: You’ll also be able to buy raffle tickets at dinner time. Third: 4 pm-4:45 pm Wednesday, the band Aurora Avenue plans a “live COVID-friendly performance:” at Lady Jaye. The students – and businesses – appreciate your support.