SIP, SAVOR, SUPPORT: 2 days until 10 tasty ways to help West Seattle High School’s senior class

Wednesday’s the day for that 10-establishment food fundraiser organized as a fundraiser for the West Seattle High School Class of 2021, which made this video as a reminder.
On October 21st, these are the 10 establishments sharing part of the profits with the senior class:
Circa (2605 California SW)
Bebop Waffle Shop (2600 California SW)
Arthur’s (2311 California SW)
Mission Cantina (2325 California SW)
Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)
Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW)
Lady Jaye (4523 California SW)
Peel and Press (6503 California SW)
The Westy (7908 35th SW)
Dream Dinners* (4701 41st SW)
Three notes: First, Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is unique – place your order for tomorrow, to pick up the you-cook meal on Thursday, using this link. Second: You’ll also be able to buy raffle tickets at dinner time. Third: 4 pm-4:45 pm Wednesday, the band Aurora Avenue plans a “live COVID-friendly performance:” at Lady Jaye. The students – and businesses – appreciate your support.
