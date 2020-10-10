FOLLOWUP: West Seattle HS students asked for 1 restaurant partner – and got 10! You can support them all October 21

A week and a half ago, we published the West Seattle High School Senior Class ASB‘s open call for a restaurant to partner on a dine-out fundraiser, since the students’ usual fundraising methods aren’t doable this year. They didn’t just get one partner – they got 10! Now it’s your turn to help, and October 21st is the date. From class president Ella Richardson:

The West Seattle High School Senior Class is extremely grateful to have received numerous offers from restaurants willing to host our fundraiser. We will be hosting a Dine Out day on Wednesday October 21. Support your local restaurants and the Senior class by dining in or taking out at any of the following restaurants:

Circa (2605 California SW)

Bebop Waffle Shop (2600 California SW)

Arthur’s (2311 California SW)

Mission Cantina (2325 California SW)

Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)

Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW)

Lady Jaye (4523 California SW)

Peel and Press (6503 California SW)

The Westy (7908 35th SW)

Dream Dinners* (4701 41st SW)

All of these restaurants will be donating a percentage of their profits from that day to the West Seattle HS Seniors, who will put that money toward their prom. During dinner time we will be selling raffle tickets to win local prizes. At Lady Jaye there will be a live COVID-friendly performance by the band Aurora Avenue from 4-4:45 pm. The Senior class needs the West Seattle Community to please show up and support!

*Note: Dream Dinners is unique! We are not a restaurant but we do make amazing dinners! Best of all we are committed to giving back to our community! Please place your meal order on or before October 20th, for pick up on the 22nd using this link.