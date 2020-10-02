ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 10/2 watch

6:16 AM: It’s the first Friday of October, and the 193rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

TRANSIT

Metro – Resumption of fare collection, day 2.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: The SW Oregon closure is set to start early today, continuing until early Monday. Here’s this week’s bulletin, with word on where else work is happening.

*Trail work – As announced Thursday, “SDOT will be performing maintenance on the Alki Trail near the Chelan Café. Crews will be trimming trees and other vegetation that is encroaching the trail. Work will begin in the early morning and continue throughout the afternoon.” This will affect the trail west of the café and might also take up the outside westbound vehicle lane at times.

*West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way: Restriping to rechannelize part of the intersection is scheduled for Sunday. Later today, we expect traffic-impact info and other specifics.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.