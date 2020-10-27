FOLLOWUP: Here are the new names for Port of Seattle’s 6 Duwamish River parks



(Spotted sandpiper, photographed in 2017 by Mark Wangerin at what was then T-107 Park)

Just announced at the Seattle Port Commission meeting – the six new names for Port of Seattle parks on the Duwamish River. Four are in the Lushootseed language, two are in English. From the meeting-agenda document:

The former T-105 and T-107 parks, now tuʔəlaltxʷ Village Park & Shoreline Habitat and həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat, are in West Seattle. ha?apus is the name supported by the Duwamish Tribe, whose Longhouse and Cultural Center is across the street; we reported on their advocacy when the renaming process began in July. At today’s meeting, chair Cecile Hansen and longhouse director Jolene Haas expressed their thanks to community participants in the process, saying of the renaming, “We pray it will create an opportunity to heal our relationship with one another as Indian people and citizens of Seattle.”