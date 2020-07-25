NAME THOSE PARKS: Port’s invitation, and Duwamish Tribe’s request

Most Port of Seattle-owned parks have generic-sounding names. But the port has just announced a plan to change that, with your help:

The Port of Seattle will rename six Port-owned parks and shoreline access sites along the Duwamish River to new names that reflect the cultural and environmental history of the area. The Port has partnered with Seattle Parks Foundation, a well-recognized public parks and greenspace non-profit, to design and implement the re-naming campaign with transparency and community involvement. The ‘Incredible Parks Want Incredible Names’ nomination period runs from July 24 to August 31. The parks to be renamed are: Terminal 117 Park

Terminal 107 Park

8th Avenue Street End

Turning Basin #3

Terminal 105 Park

Terminal 108 Park

(T-105 and T-107 are in West Seattle.) Between now and August 31st, you can suggest names three ways:

–Online

-By voice mail – 206-385-9064

-Writing it on a postcard and texting a photo to that same number

The port will pick three finalists for each and open a “public scoring period” in September.

The Duwamish Tribe, meantime, is campaigning for support to rename T-107 Park as Ha-ah-poos Duwamish Village Park. This video explains its history:

You can support their campaign by nominating that name, and supporting it in September.