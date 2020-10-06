CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 10/6 roundup

Rather than focusing on phases, the governor says he’s focusing on industries and activities, and announced some changes today:

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENT: More activities will be allowed under what Gov. Inslee announced today, though no one is advancing phases (King County remains in Phase 2). From the announcement:

Libraries These guidelines will align regulations with that of museums, allowing some indoor activity in Phase 2 at 25% capacity. Youth/Adult Sports These guidelines will align school-related and non-school-related sports guidance. Tournaments and crowds are prohibited in counties that aren’t in the low-risk category, but these guidelines will allow more school and non-school sports, both indoor and outdoor, according to a combination of local metrics. These metrics are aligned with state metrics for school opening recommendations. It also provides specific protocols for transportation, group size and facial coverings. Movie Theaters These guidelines will allow for occupancy in Phase 2 at 25% and 50% in Phase 3. Theater attendees will be required to maintain a 6 feet social distance between households and to wear facial coverings at all times when not eating and drinking. Restaurants These guidelines will move alcohol cutoff from 10 PM to 11 PM for Phases 2 and 3, as well as eliminates the indoor household member restriction for indoor dining. Additionally, the guidelines will allow for the increase of table size to six in Phase 2 and eight in Phase 3. Wedding Receptions These guidelines will increase the total number of wedding reception attendees to 50 in Phase 3. Retail Events (craft sales shows, etc.) These guidelines will expand the miscellaneous venues guidance to allow outdoor retail event shows in Phase 3 only, capping attendance to 200 people. Real Estate These guidelines will allow for open houses, but limit attendance by the counties’ gathering size limit in accordance to their Phase. Outdoor recreation (running/bicycling/etc.) These guidelines will provide protocols for Phases 2 and 3 for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, canoe and kayak races, marathons, cross country running competitions, triathlons, and multi-sport competitions with more than 12 participants. Water Recreation Facilities This guidance updates the current guidance for water recreational activities and facilities in Modified Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties.

That’s all effective immediately.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*23,268 people have tested positive, 119 more than yesterday’s total

*769 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*2,393 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*455,717 people have been tested, 1,512 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 22,263/758/2,369/435,194.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 35.7 million cases worldwide, 7.5 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: Want to hear firsthand what state health officials are saying about the pandemic? You can watch tomorrow’s weekly briefing live at 2 pm here.

NEED FOOD? Emergency boxes will be distributed tomorrow afternoon in the West Seattle Eagles parking lot.

‘FRESH BUCKS’ EXPANDING: The project offering vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables will add 1,000 more participants, the city says.

