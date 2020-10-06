NEED FOOD? Emergency boxes @ West Seattle Eagles tomorrow

The pandemic-fueled economic crunch means too many are struggling to keep themselves and their families fed. Along with the organizations that fight hunger year-round, other community helpers are doing what they can – like the West Seattle Eagles, who have been receiving periodic deliveries of food to distribute. They’re doing it again tomorrow (Wednesday, October 7th), starting shortly after noon, which is when the distribution truck is scheduled to arrive. Coordinator Doris Goulet says, “The combo boxes will each have dairy, meat, fruit and veggies.” You can drive/ride/walk into the Eagles’ lot at 4426 California SW. (And if you don’t need food but are interested in helping by volunteering or donating, you can email Doris at topstamp (at) msn (dot) com.)

P.S. We also routinely mention distributions and donation drives in our nightly pandemic-news roundups, so check those out if you are looking for ways to help and/or get help.