BIZNOTE: In the mood for doughnuts?

In the mood for doughnuts? Just got word (and the pic) that the food truck Mini … The Dough-nut is now visiting the Masonic Center lot (40th/Edmunds) on Fridays, 3-7 pm, so it’s there right now. The Masonic Center lot has been hosting other truck visits too – Sunny Up is there on Thursdays.

SIDE NOTE: Other spots with regular food-truck visits include Best of Hands Barrelhouse (calendar here; WSB sponsor), Ounces in North Delridge (here’s their calendar) – our area has a growing number of fixed-location trucks, too.