Thanks to Stewart L. (above) and Theresa Arbow-O’Connor (below) for sharing photos of otters from the Alki shoreline today!

Just a reminder if you’re new here – these are river otters, not sea otters, even though they’re hanging out in saltwater. And be careful while driving – you’ll see them crossing the shoreside street on occasion. (Sometimes they’ll go even farther inland!)

P.S. And another reader asked us to remind you to give wildlife their space, wherever you see them.