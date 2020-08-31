Harbor-seal pups rescued in West Seattle and relocated

(Photo by Eilene Hutchinson)

Those two harbor-seal pups are swimming in more-secluded waters after a weekend rescue in West Seattle. The report and photos are from Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

On Sunday, Seal Sitters MMSN rescued two young, weaned harbor seals from the Duwamish Head area.

The pups, nicknamed Tango and Foxtrot (L-R above), had been using the highly visible and accessible beach to rest, coming and going over the past days. We began to receive troubling reports of people touching and harassing the pups after ignoring warnings and barriers.

One pup also had a fish hook in his mouth that had to be removed by a veterinary team from SR3. Thankfully that injury was slight. The pups’ proximity to fishing piers and the boat dock made them vulnerable to further entanglement. The decision was made to relocate them for the safety of the pups and the public.

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

With the assistance of SR3, WDFW Marine Mammal Investigations and World Vets, the pups were captured, given a medical exam, and taken by boat to a secluded South Sound island. Videos show Tango and Foxtrot frolicking in their new waters and Seal Sitters volunteers are gratified that the pups could be relocated together.

Harbor seal pupping season is currently underway in our area and seal pups will be trying to rest onshore. Please remember to stay away from pups, leash your pets, and call Seal Sitters at 206-905-7325 if you see a stranded marine mammal in West Seattle.