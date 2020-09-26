WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Recycling, music, more!

(Photo by Danny McMillin – Canada Geese passing Alki Point)
The first weekend of fall begins!
RECYCLE/REUSE/SHRED EVENT: 9 am-1 pm, bring your recyclables/reusables – as listed here – and/or up to four boxes of paper for shredding. Free dropoff event. Masks required. In The Junction parking lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon.
WALKING ‘FROM CANADA TO FLORIDA’: Ken King is walking five miles to fight suicide, as previewed here. You are welcome to join him, starting at 10 am at Canada & Beach Drive [map]. and you can donate here.
PLASTIC-FILM DROPOFF EVENT: More free recycling! 1 pm-4 pm at PCC (2749 California SW), Ridwell will be on site to accept plastic film – including grocery bags – for recycling. More info in our preview.
VISCON CELLARS: Though there’s no tasting at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room (yet), you can drop by to pick up local wine, 1-4 pm. (5910 California SW)
KENYON HALL PRESENTS ORVILLE JOHNSON: Online tonight, presented by historic Kenyon Hall:
At 7:45, we’re delighted to present West Seattle guitar legend Orville Johnson.
Orville acquired his love of singing as a youth in the southern Illinois fundamentalist Pentecostal church he attended. When he later began playing guitar and dobro, he responded to the roots music that surrounded him by learning to play the blues, bluegrass, rockabilly, and country music, now all part of the mosaic that characterizes his own mongrel music. He’s a singer, instrumentalist, record producer, songwriter, session player, teacher, the top dobro player on the West Coast, and, above all, an instinctive and sensitive musician.
To attend Orville’s concert Saturday, please click on this link. The concert is free, and there’s a link included in case you’re able and moved to donate. Orville and Kenyon Hall will share your largesse, for which we’re very grateful.
If you’re unable to attend (tonight), you can still use the same link for future viewings.
| 0 COMMENTS