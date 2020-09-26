WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Recycling, music, more!

(Photo by Danny McMillin – Canada Geese passing Alki Point)

The first weekend of fall begins!

RECYCLE/REUSE/SHRED EVENT: 9 am-1 pm, bring your recyclables/reusables – as listed here – and/or up to four boxes of paper for shredding. Free dropoff event. Masks required. In The Junction parking lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon.

WALKING ‘FROM CANADA TO FLORIDA’: Ken King is walking five miles to fight suicide, as previewed here. You are welcome to join him, starting at 10 am at Canada & Beach Drive [map]. and you can donate here.

PLASTIC-FILM DROPOFF EVENT: More free recycling! 1 pm-4 pm at PCC (2749 California SW), Ridwell will be on site to accept plastic film – including grocery bags – for recycling. More info in our preview.

VISCON CELLARS: Though there’s no tasting at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room (yet), you can drop by to pick up local wine, 1-4 pm. (5910 California SW)

KENYON HALL PRESENTS ORVILLE JOHNSON: Online tonight, presented by historic Kenyon Hall: