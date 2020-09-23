MORE RECYCLING: Plastic-film dropoff on Saturday

We’ve already told you about the big reuse/recycle event in The Junction on Saturday (info here if you’re catching up). Now we’ve learned of one other recycling-dropoff event that same day – Ridwell invites you to bring plastic film (including plastic grocery bags!) to a dropoff event in Admiral:

The local recycling service Ridwell will be in West Seattle on Saturday, September 26th for a free community event to pick up all your plastic film. The community is trying to reach their goal of 50,000 pounds of material saved from landfills by the end of 2020 and we’re already over halfway there!

Date: Sat. Sept. 26th

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Where: PCC West Seattle parking lot, 2749 California Ave. SW

What: Ridwell will be in West Seattle to collect and recycle your plastic film including plastic bags, bubble wrap, shipping envelopes, and more.

Here is a list of What We Take

This event is open to members and non-members to drop off overflow plastics for free. If you’re not a member yet, stop by and see what we’re all about.

RSVP for the free recycling event here.