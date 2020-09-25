SATURDAY: Get ready to recycle/shred at West Seattle Junction event!

Tomorrow’s the day – 9 am to 1 pm, the West Seattle Junction Association parking lot off 42nd SW, just south of SW Oregon, will be your dropoff center for recyclables, reusables, and shreddables. (And take note, that lot closes at 9 pm tonight for preparation – please don’t park there after 9 pm, or you’ll be towed.) It’s drive-up, ride-up, walk-up – masks required – and all the info you need about how it’ll work and what you can and can’t bring is here, as well as on this flyer:

This is your one big chance for “beyond the curb” recycling this fall, as the Fauntleroy Church-sponsored Recycle Roundup is on hold until next year, so if you have unwanted/unneeded items stacked up from quarant-cleaning, don’t miss this!