WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; car prowls

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN SUBARU: Via text: “My vehicle was stolen last night at 4550 38th SW in front of Link apartments. 1999 Subaru Outback sport.” Plate is shown in the photo; call 911 if you see it.

CAR PROWLS: From Taylor via email: “My partner has experienced two car prowls in the last month!! One (Monday) morning and one two weeks ago. Watch out, 35th & Cambridge area. We blame it on the increase in traffic and of course the economic shortage in the area. Keep an eye out, people, and make sure your floodlights are turned on with fresh bulbs.”