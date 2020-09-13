SMOKY SUNDAY: What’s happening/not happening in West Seattle today

(Saturday photo by Tami Lenzie)

Another smoky day – with the air-quality alert still in effect – but relief is on the way sometime tomorrow, they say. Meantime, here’s our Sunday list, starting with West Seattle church services (mostly online, with a few in-person additions):

ADMIRAL UCC: The worship service for today is here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE: Updated worship info is here – today is a drive-thru “Communion Sunday.”

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Today’s service audio is here, plus 10 am in-person service, 6 pm online all-church prayer and 7 pm online evening worship (info on home page).

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service will be streamed at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 8:30 am and 10:30 am here. Also, “in-person” attendance by pre-registration for both those Masses (as well as 5 pm Saturdays); preregister here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (To attend in-person Saturday Masses, register here.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: 9 am, first parking-lot service in church/school lots – decorate your vehicle – bulletin is here, with info including the radio frequency. ONLINE: 10 am Kidz Club, 11:15 am Worship from the Sanctuary, both via YouTube (that bulletin is here).

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am. (In-person services too; registration required.)

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel. (In-person prayer services during the week start Tuesday – info here.)

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information on today’s service is here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online (and in-person) worship at 11 am; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today/tonight (subject to last-minute change, but this is what we know as of early today):

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, the market says it’s ON despite the smoke. (And did you know they recently got approval to increase the capacity a bit, meaning less waiting in line?) 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm Sunday outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Starting this month, Alki UCC is inviting our generous neighbors to bring donations of school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing as well as non-perishable food. We’re accepting all school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks and colored paper. Donations of clean, new or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, tee shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits. Food donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. All contributions benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

CLOSURES/CHANGES: West Seattle Nursery planned to be closed today. Marination ma kai‘s outdoor seating is closed. Any other closures or changes? Let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!