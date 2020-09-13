SMOKE: City extends park closures, with clearer weather looking further away

(One of the sun’s brief appearances this weekend – photo by Ron Creel)

Two notes as this smoky weekend concludes:

CITY PARK CLOSURES: Seattle Parks announced via Twitter tonight:

Due to ongoing poor air quality, we’re extending closure of beaches, boat ramps, parks, & playfields through end of Mon., 9/14. The City is not issuing citations, but all residents are strongly encouraged to avoid outdoor activities & remain inside if able until quality improves.

SO WHEN WILL IT IMPROVE? Maybe not as soon as originally forecast. From the National Weather Service‘s “forecast discussion” tonight:

Stubborn smoke continues to hang on around most of Western Washington with unhealthy air quality expected to linger into Monday. Surface gradients remain light and this will do little to disperse anything across the lowlands. A broad upper trough offshore will send a weakening frontal system into the region Monday night into Tuesday, but models are backing off considerably with precip chances.

Any other changes/closures for Monday? Let us know so we can include in our updates – thank you!