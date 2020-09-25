ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 9/25 notes

6:16 AM: Welcome to Friday. It’s the 186th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: The SW Oregon closure is postponed again, so NO closure this weekend. Meanwhile, here’s where crews are working now, with next week’s update due out later today.

*Olson/1st repaving: We’re checking today whether this weekend work also will be postponed.

TRANSIT

Metro – Today is the fifth weekday since the “service change” – check here to see if your route changed. Remember that fare collection resumes next Thursday, October 1st.

Water Taxi – Fares for the foot ferry also will resume October 1st. Still on weekday-only schedule, until at least next spring.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

