DELRIDGE ROAD WORK: Where crews will be working next

Today, as mentioned this morning, brought Metro‘s September “service change.” This time next year, the service change will bring the launch of RapidRide H Line, replacing Route 120. In the meantime, the extensive project to prepare for it continues. Here are the highlights of the week ahead:

*SW Oregon closure at Delridge – now scheduled for the next two weekends, Friday morning until Monday morning, September 25-28 and October 2-5, weather permitting. Delridge will remain open to north-south traffic. If you would usually use SW Oregon to get to/from Delridge, SW Andover will be the detour.

*Pipe work near SW Brandon – This has several more weeks to go, but SDOT says night work is complete. Next week will include pipe connections, so if your home/business is near there, watch for notification of water shutoffs.

*Paving will continue on the east side of Delridge in the project’s Zone A (north). Next week, this will focus on the section between SW Genesee and SW Dakota.

*Demolition on the west side of Delridge between SW Edmunds and SW Hudson will start as soon as Wednesday (September 23).

See the project’s full weekly bulletin here.