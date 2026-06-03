Free Seattle Symphony-Chief Sealth concert, SSC mural celebration, book club, much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(SSC photo from painting session for mural that’s being celebrated today, see below)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

BEYOND CHATTING: AI-info presentation at West Seattle Chamber of Commerce (5450 California SW), 10 am.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle – if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time to join, consider this your reminder for next week!

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season – rain or shine – at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

MURAL CELEBRATION: You’re invited to South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) for a celebration of the college’s newest comunity mural, 1-3 pm.

LEARN ABOUT CAREERS IN THE CLOUD: 1 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MENOPAUSE DISCUSSION: “Hot flashes and real talk” during this free event at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 4:30 pm.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month’s gathering will discuss “When Gravity Falls.”

EASY STREET SWEETHEARTS: New event – DJ sets with Easy Street Records team members, 6-8 pm. (4559 California SW)

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6-8 pm, bring your project or get inspired at the studio! More info here. (3400 Harbor SW, east side of building)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

CHIEF SEALTH IHS MUSICIANS AT BENAROYA HALL: Free concert at 7:30 pm tonight downtown:

Chief Sealth International High School Orchestra, including Choir and Band students, will perform side by side with the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall! Tonight, the Seattle Symphony Community Concert will feature the Chief Sealth IHS Orchestra playing together with the Seattle Symphony. Pieces to be performed include an original composition by Chief Sealth IHS Conductor Jorge Morales. Students will spend the day at Benaroya Hall rehearsing with the Seattle Symphony the day of the event and have enjoyed coaching visits from Seattle Symphony musicians as a part of this exciting collaboration. This event is free to attend, please RSVP now on the Seattle Symphony concert page. Other information, including videos of previous Orchestra performances, can be found at dspaboosters.org.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAYS! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!