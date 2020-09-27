CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 9/27 roundup

Pandemic-related toplines for the end of September’s final weekend:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*22,118 people have tested positive, up 118 from yesterday’s total

*758 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,355 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*431,862 people have been tested, up 2,879 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 21,459/748/2,313/417,239.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 32.9 million cases and more than 996,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The newest one is out tonight, and the state declares we’re at a pandemic “crossroads.” From the announcement:

oday the Washington State Department of Health released the latest statewide situation report. The report shows COVID-19 case counts continue to decrease overall in both eastern and western Washington, though some counties are experiencing plateaus or increases in disease activity. Report findings include: *We can crush the curve heading into fall if we all make some small improvements to our current efforts to contain the virus. We’ve held the reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) close to one across the state since July. As of September 10, the best estimates of the reproductive number were 1.14 in western Washington and 0.92 in eastern Washington. The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining. *We continue to see significant differences in disease activity from county to county. Benton, Clark, Franklin, Pierce and Spokane counties are experiencing plateaus in their case counts. This is a concerning trend, since COVID-19 risk may increase going into the fall. In Spokane County, we’re seeing increases in case counts after September 10, which is particularly notable because data for that time period is not yet complete and we anticipate case counts will continue to rise as more test results are reported. *We are at a crossroads statewide as people begin to spend more time indoors and some schools move to hybrid or other in-person models. Even slight increases in transmission due to these changes, may result in exponential growth. However, if we collectively make small improvements to our behavior and environments, we could decrease transmission enough to allow further K-12 school reopening. To illustrate, the report includes projections for Pierce County if transmission continues at current levels and if transmission decreases to mid-August levels.

Read the full report here.

