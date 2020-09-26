CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 9/26 roundup

Halfway through the first weekend of fall, here are tonight’s virus-crisis notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*22,000 people have tested positive, 104 more than yesterday*

*758 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,353 people have been hospitalized, unchanged from yesterday*

*428,983 people have been tested, 3,704 more than yesterday*

*As has happened on occasion lately, some “new since yesterday” calculations on the Public Health website diverge from the difference we have noted in recording the county reports each night, so we’re going with our calculations.

One week ago, those totals were 21,399/748/2,313/407,865.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 44 positive test results were reported; 45 in the 2 weeks before that; 45 in the two weeks before that – so we seem to have plateaued.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 32.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 993,000 have died; U.S. deaths are just under 205,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia (Peru dropped from #5 to #6 in the past week). Of interest: The UK is 5th in deaths, but 14th in cases. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: One more reminder – if you can help, here’s how, 10 am-3 pm Sunday.

HALLOWEEN, PANDEMIC STYLE: We know many are starting to think about Halloween. (We have neighbors who put up decorations already.) Here’s some food for thought from Public Health.

MONSTER DASH: Some of the fall traditions are reformatting for this pandemic season, too – like the West Seattle Monster Dash.

