SUNDAY: Donation drive for food, school supplies, men’s clothing …

If you tried to drop off men’s clothing at this morning’s recycle/reuse event after the capacity maxed out, consider taking it to tomorrow’s donation drive outside Alki UCC, which is also collecting food, school supplies, and more, 10 am-3 pm Sunday:

Alki UCC invites our generous neighbors to bring donations of school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing as well as non-perishable food to our bi-monthly donation drive to benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need.

Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks, and colored paper.

Donations of clean new or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network‘s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes, and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits.