FALL FUN: Here’s how the West Seattle Monster Dash is going virtual

Despite the pandemic, organizers of some local events are figuring out how you can still have fun while supporting the local nonprofits that not only present the events but also rely on the money they raise. Today, we have news about the West Seattle Monster Dash, usually a fun run in Lincoln Park, this year going online:

The Monster Dash is coming! Our virtual event will run October 17-November 1, 2020. Support South Seattle Cooperative Preschools and join Monster Dash enthusiasts from all over the globe as they run, walk, skip, jump, or dance to stay active and healthy during the month of October. Registration is free, and your donations are greatly appreciated.

With three awesome virtual options, there’s something for the whole family!

– 15 Mile Preschool Loop

– 5K

– Family Activity Challenge

More info about the 2020 Monster Dash here.

Register now!

Register by October 1 for guaranteed t-shirt availability. T-shirts are $10 each, local pick-up only.

We need your help! Are you connected with a business that could donate something for a prize drawing giveaway? We’d love to hear from you! Contact westseattlemonsterdash@gmail.com with suggestions.

SSC Cooperative Preschools

West Seattle Monster Dash benefits the South Seattle College Cooperative Preschool Program. One hundred percent of proceeds are contributed to the Cooperative Preschool joint fund which is key in supporting our five preschool sites; Admiral, Alki, Lincoln Park, South Seattle College and White Center.

More info can be found here.

MEP Scholarship Fund

Operating primarily on donations and fundraising, The Mary E. Phillips Scholarship Fund provides tuition assistance to many eligible families each quarter, assuring that our co-op preschools are affordable for all who want to join. Our need is particularly high this year as we provide emergency Covid scholarships to families in need.