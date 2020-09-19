CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 9/19 roundup

Halfway through the last weekend of summer, here are tonight’s virus-crisis notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*21,399 people have tested positive, 95 more than yesterday

*748 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,313 people have been hospitalized, unchanged from yesterday

*407,865 people have been tested, 1,183 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 20,800/743/2,294/396,731.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 36 positive test results were reported; 53 in the 2 weeks before that; 45 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 30.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 955,000 have died; U.S. deaths are just under 200,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia (Peru dropped from #5 to #6 in the past week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FUNDRAISER SUCCESS: Earlier this week, we published word of a flower-sale fundraiser for farm families hard hit in these pandemic times. Cynthia Yongvang of the Hmong Association of Washington tells us it was a success – the White Center location alone (nearest one) had 177 bouquet orders.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!