One way to celebrate Labor Day – honor the work of small local independent businesses. One is now offering another way to shop:

(Photo courtesy Avalon Glassworks)

Avalon Glassworks co-proprietor Shannon Felix tells WSB that the studio/shop in Luna Park (2914 SW Avalon Way) “is now open by appointment (masks required). Email GlassSales@AvalonGlassworks.com to arrange a time to shop. The glass pumpkins are ready and we are making new items nearly daily. Our Etsy store is also open.”