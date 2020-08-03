YOU CAN HELP: Neighborhood House diaper drive

Announced by Neighborhood House, which serves many local families from its center in High Point:

Neighborhood House, a community organization that serves 16,000 people in King County, is hosting a diaper drive to meet a critical need.

Did you know that diapers are not covered by public benefits such as WIC or food stamps, even though they are essential items for families with young children?

We live in a region that is powered by one-day deliveries and bulk purchases but the reality is that many people cannot afford and do not have access to these services.

Join Neighborhood House in making sure families and children have diapers right now.

$25 covers 2 weeks of diapers for one child.

$50 covers 1 month of diapers for one child.

$150 covers 3 months of diapers for one child.

You can even host your own campaign. Reach out to arturom@nhwa.org to learn more. To make a donation, please visit www.nhwa.org.