TRAFFIC WATCH: Friday notes + weekend Delridge Way closure reminder

6:12 AM: It’s Friday, the 158th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

CLOSURES

*Again today, we’re reminding you about this weekend’s closure on Delridge Way as work continues on the RapidRide H Line prep project, From SDOT:



We will be working in the roadway to install a catch basin between SW Barton St and 18th Ave SW on Delridge Way SW. This work will require us to operate very large equipment in this area. Considering the area where this work will be done is a narrow stretch of Delridge Way SW with just two lanes of traffic, this work will include a full closure of Delridge Way SW from SW Barton St to 18th Ave SW. This closure will take place the weekend of 8/29/2020 and will last up to 2 days. During this work, SW Roxbury St to SW Henderson St will be local access only, except for a full closure at the work zone between SW Barton St and 18th Ave SW. People driving between SW Henderson St and SW Roxbury St will need to detour to 16th Ave SW to get around this work. It’s important to note that businesses in the area will remain open during this work. If people plan on visiting a business in or around the work area during this time, they will still be able to access Delridge Way SW in areas where local access in maintained. However, there will be no access between SW Barton St and 18th Ave SW, local or otherwise.

Meantime, here’s the newest bulletin detailing where else crews are working this week.

*Also this weekend: More pavement repair is planned in The Junction, closing part of 44th SW between Edmunds and Alaska.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – No recent changes – still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

6:59 AM: Texter says 16th/Holden light is flashing red.