How to become a hub helper, climb, craft, more on the list for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise photo, sent by Patricia)

Here’s our delayed-by-breaking-news list for the rest of today/tonight, with highlights mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LEARN ABOUT AI: 2 pm at Village Green Retirement Living West Seattle (2615 SW Barton), all welcome, RSVP requested – our calendar listing explains how.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors during this hot afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

SUMMER QUEST: Today, 3 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), learn how to start a nature journal.

CLIMB AT CAMP LONG: Two sessions, 5 and 6:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details. (5200 35th SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: New listing! Wednesdays for next month and a half, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – location change this week, the future park site on 40th SW north of SW Edmunds.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be among the first to hear new music by The Strokes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH SPEAKING: New local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

BE A NEIGHBORHOOD EMERGENCY HUB HELPER: In case of catastrophe, Neighborhood Emergency Hubs will be run by volunteers helping coordinate communication and connect neighbors. You can be one for your nearest hub! A training event tonight at 6:30 pm at the West Seattle Golf Course clubhouse (4470 35th SW) is your first step.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays, tonight’s theme is Fantasy Worlds … Admiral Pub has trivia at 7 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), pm … Or, sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!