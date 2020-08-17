Seattle Public Schools start date delayed to September 4th

Seattle Public Schools just announced a slightly later start date for the 2020-2021 year: Friday, September 4th, with pre-K and kindergarten still starting Tuesday, September 8th, as planned. The announcement:

Seattle Education Association (SEA) and Seattle Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement on a professional development plan for the 2020-21 school year.

To ensure a strong start, school will begin on Friday, September 4. This will provide all educators with six (6) full days of training on common learning platforms, culturally responsive instruction in a remote setting, racial equity, and best practices in remote instruction to ensure students have the best education possible.

“I am really grateful to the hard-working bargaining team and our educators. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that every child can achieve in any learning environment. These additional days of professional development will help us meet that commitment,” stated Superintendent Denise Juneau.

“This agreement gives us additional time and training to improve our remote education practices and is the first step in ensuring a more equitable and inclusive system,” said Jennifer Matter, president of the Seattle Education Association. “We’re looking forward to being back with our students and doing everything we can to meet their needs, particularly those who face the most barriers in remote learning.”

The first day of preschool and kindergarten will not change. Preschool and kindergarten will begin on Tuesday, September 8.

The School Board will need to approve the revised 2020-21 calendar.