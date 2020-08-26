RECOGNIZE THESE CARS? Police release video in West Seattle hit-run homicide investigation

That video is part of an update today in Monday’s hit-run homicide near Longfellow Creek:

SPD Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles believed to be connected to this homicide. Both vehicles were captured on a surveillance camera near the scene. Detectives have asked anyone who might have known the victim – identified as Derrick Lacomb – or have information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000.

Here’s another look at the two vehicles:

As first reported here Monday evening, Mr. Lacomb’s body was found near 24th/25th SW; police said on Tuesday that they believe he was hit and killed by a driver who then left the scene.