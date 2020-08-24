Police investigating after body found near Longfellow Creek

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near 24th/25th SW [map], by Longfellow Creek. We just went to the scene after a tip from a neighbor (thank you) about a big police response.

SPD at the scene included Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman, who told WSB that this all started with an investigation after a report of a hit-run crash in the area earlier today; near some debris left behind, the body was found. Capt. Grossman said they don’t know yet if the hit-run and death are connected; detectives are at the scene to see what they can find.