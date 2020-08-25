FOLLOWUP: Longfellow Creek death investigated as hit-run homicide

(WSB photo, Monday night: Evidence markers placed during investigation)

We first told you last night about an investigation near Longfellow Creek after a man was found dead. Today, we followed up with police, and they’ve just released this update:

SPD Homicide and Traffic Collision investigators were called to West Seattle Monday evening after a 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver.

Around 6 pm, a resident in the 6500 block of 25th Avenue Southwest called 911 and reported a possibly deceased person in some bushes on the street. Police arrived, located the 34-year-old man, confirmed he was deceased, and contacted witnesses in the area.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the driver intentionally struck the victim, killing him. The driver then fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 206-233-5000.