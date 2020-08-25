West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

73℉

FOLLOWUP: Longfellow Creek death investigated as hit-run homicide

August 25, 2020 12:12 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photo, Monday night: Evidence markers placed during investigation)

We first told you last night about an investigation near Longfellow Creek after a man was found dead. Today, we followed up with police, and they’ve just released this update:

SPD Homicide and Traffic Collision investigators were called to West Seattle Monday evening after a 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver.

Around 6 pm, a resident in the 6500 block of 25th Avenue Southwest called 911 and reported a possibly deceased person in some bushes on the street. Police arrived, located the 34-year-old man, confirmed he was deceased, and contacted witnesses in the area.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the driver intentionally struck the victim, killing him. The driver then fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 206-233-5000.

This happened near where 24th/25th meet, west of Delridge Way – here’s a map.

ADDED 12:30 PM: The not-yet-publicly-identified man is West Seattle’s second homicide victim of the year (not counting the suitcase-bodies victims, who were killed in Burien); the first was 41-year-old Jana Layman, whose roommate is awaiting trial in her January murder.

Share This

6 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Longfellow Creek death investigated as hit-run homicide"

  • Jort August 25, 2020 (12:26 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for this update. Is there any information about whether the driver and the victim knew each other, or if there was some other motive to this?  I’m trying to understand how the police are able to say that this was “intentional.”

    • WSB August 25, 2020 (12:36 pm)
      Reply

      Not so far, which is why they’re asking for tips. Despite its proximity to Delridge, this is a fairly “off the beaten path” area.

  • Plf August 25, 2020 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    This is beyond sad, I am baffled on the blatant cruelty, evil  that we have witnessed in our neighborhood the past several weeks,  While I recognize there is more kindness then hatred, it is so incredible sad to see these stories and at some junction become desensitized to these acts.   West Seattle once felt like a safe community, a community with a small town feel, it doesn’t feel that way anymore

  • Westie August 25, 2020 (12:40 pm)
    Reply

    So terrible sad to hear this. May he Rest In Peace. Is it just me or the crime has increased considerably here in west seattle? I used to live in Queen Anne and somehow I am hearing as many sirens here on a daily bases. I am really thankful to our police. 

    • WSB August 25, 2020 (1:17 pm)
      Reply

      Most sirens are SFD, not SPD.

  • ScubaFrog August 25, 2020 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    Truly sad.  My heart goes out to the victim’s family and loved ones.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.