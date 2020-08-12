NEED TESTING? West Seattle pop-up has room for walk-ups today, tomorrow

Just got word that a health fair offering free COVID-19 testing in West Seattle today and tomorrow has room for more walk-ups, so they asked us to share a public invitation. It’s happening on the basketball courts behind Neighborhood House in High Point (6400 Sylvan Way), until 3 pm today and again 8 am-3 pm tomorrow (Thursday). Neighborcare Health‘s Mobile Assessment Team is doing the testing at this site (NOT their nearby clinic), and Neighborcare’s Kate Greenawalt tells WSB that everyone is eligible, no charge, just show up.