West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

72℉

In case you heard it too: About the small jet that was looping West Seattle

August 26, 2020 12:34 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Aircraft noise is no rarity over much of West Seattle, but after we heard what sounded like the same jet pass over HQ multiple times, we checked it out. Our favorite flight tracker showed a repeated oval (screengrab above) but didn’t identify the plane. With some help from Twitter crowdsourcing, we’ve since confirmed with the FAA that the plane (a Learjet 60) was theirs, “performing flight checks of the instrumentation at Sea-Tac Airport.” The tracker shows it’s done now and headed back eastward.

2 Replies to "In case you heard it too: About the small jet that was looping West Seattle"

  • just wondering August 26, 2020 (1:29 pm)
    Reply

    For a moment I thought the Blue Angels were here and that made me smile!

  • AdmiralE August 26, 2020 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    Any insight on the recent military cargo planes flying low over Admiral District? Another went over mid-afternoon yesterday, likely a C-130 (but maybe a C-141) heading WSW…

