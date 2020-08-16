HELPING: West Seattle Food Bank gets big gift thanks to TV personality John Oliver – and marbles

Thanks for the tips! The YouTube video above is the championship round of the 2020 Marble League, which was played online over the past two months. TV personality John Oliver – who hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO – sponsored the season. That enabled big donations to nonprofits as race “winnings” – and today, on behalf of the race winner (we won’t spoil it for you if it’s something on your watch list), the West Seattle Food Bank was announced as a $5,000 donation recipient. You can see the (brief) announcement at 15:07 into the video.

You might recall that WSFB has had celebrity boosts before – in 2016, for example, we reported on a big night for the food bank during a Bruce Springsteen concert, with fans’ donations matched by Eddie Vedder (who sang with The Boss). And you can help the food bank any time – via this link.