HELPING: West Seattle Food Bank gets big gift thanks to TV personality John Oliver – and marbles

August 16, 2020 7:29 pm
Thanks for the tips! The YouTube video above is the championship round of the 2020 Marble League, which was played online over the past two months. TV personality John Oliver – who hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO – sponsored the season. That enabled big donations to nonprofits as race “winnings” – and today, on behalf of the race winner (we won’t spoil it for you if it’s something on your watch list), the West Seattle Food Bank was announced as a $5,000 donation recipient. You can see the (brief) announcement at 15:07 into the video.

You might recall that WSFB has had celebrity boosts before – in 2016, for example, we reported on a big night for the food bank during a Bruce Springsteen concert, with fans’ donations matched by Eddie Vedder (who sang with The Boss). And you can help the food bank any time – via this link.

  • Friend O'Dinghus August 16, 2020 (8:01 pm)
    I am always so happy to hear when people I believe to be awesome turn out to awesomely charitable too. No better cause around than our Food Bank / Lifeline! Wasn’t Robin Williams a benefactor as well? Such heroes one and all.

  • MercyMoi August 16, 2020 (8:02 pm)
    That’s great news! I’m glad the WSFB is getting a boost in donations and web presence.Speaking of celebrity donations, I remember Robin Williams made a donation just before he passed away. It was how I heard that he died.

