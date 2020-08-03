HAPPENING NOW: City Council continues considering police cuts/changes

You can click in to the live Seattle Channel stream above to watch the City Council, meeting as the Select Budget Committee, continue what they started Friday afternoon – considering proposed 2020 budget amendments that would affect the Seattle Police Department. According to what budget chair Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in the briefing meeting before this one, they are starting (after public comment) with Amendment #40 in this packet.

The meeting could run until 1 pm. No voting is planned today – the amendment votes are expected on Wednesday, when the budget meeting will start at 11 am (which means public-comment signup will start that day at 9 am). The final votes on these and other 2020 city-budget changes are planned next Monday (August 10th).