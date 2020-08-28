E-RECYCLING: Reminder – nearby drive-up event on Saturday

If you can’t wait until The Junction’s big reuse/recycle/shred event next month, 3R Technology in nearby Georgetown invites you to its free event tomorrow:

10 am-2 pm Saturday, 8/29/2020 in Georgetown at 3R Technology

5511 1st Ave South [map]

Finish up that house-cleaning you started during the lockdown. Bring those old household electronics you haven’t laid hands on in years, and the bundles of power adapters to things you don’t own anymore…

Almost all electronics will be accepted: TVs, computers, laptops, printers, cell phones, pretty much anything with a power switch! We will also provide free, confidential data destruction, battery disposal, media shredding, and office furniture disposal.

A few guidelines to keep us all safe:

-Please have all the materials you wish to recycle in your trunk or backseat.

-Please wear your face covering while materials are being retrieved from your vehicle.

-Please stay in your vehicle, unless otherwise instructed to do so.

-Please do not attend if you are sick.