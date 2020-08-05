CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 8/5 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis news, late edition:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*15,946 people have tested positive, 167 more than yesterday

*657 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,992 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday

*312,168 people have been tested, 4,718 more than yesterday

One week ago, the four totals were 14,879/644/1,935/285,305.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

EDUCATION RECOMMENDATIONS: The governor is NOT making a statewide order on what schools should do, but today he issued new recommendations. The key metric for determining a county’s risk status can be checked here (thanks to Lura for the link).

TESTING: West Seattle’s weekly drive-up testing site is shifting its hours earlier starting this Friday.

REOPENING: After a 4-day COVID closure, Mioposto Admiral has reopened.

