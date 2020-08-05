FOLLOWUP: Mioposto Admiral reopens after COVID closure

After a 4-day closure, Mioposto Admiral has reopened. Here’s the announcement we received:

Last Saturday we closed the restaurant upon hearing the news that one of our team members tested positive for Covid-19. That same day, we had a professional cleaning crew come in and disinfect the entire restaurant while all staff got tested and awaited results (we will be paying for lost wages during the closure). We are happy to announce that the entire crew has tested negative for Covid-19 and we are reopened for dine-in as well as take-out.