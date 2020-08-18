CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 8/18 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:
KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:
*17.980 people have tested positive, up 165 from yesterday’s total
*696 people have died, up 5 from yesterday’s total
*2,115 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday’s total
*327,109 people have been tested, up 4,343 from yesterday’s total
One week ago, those totals were 16,830/679/2,053/340,150.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.
WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.
BRIEFING TOMORROW: To get the statewide status, watch the weekly media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.
NEED FOOD? Again this week, 2-5 pm Wednesday and Friday, drive up or walk up to get a free box of food at Food Lifeline‘s HQ (815 S. 96th).
GOT GRANTS: The county announced pandemic-aid grants for arts/culture/nightlife, and there are two local recipients.
GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS