CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 8/18 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*17.980 people have tested positive, up 165 from yesterday’s total

*696 people have died, up 5 from yesterday’s total

*2,115 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday’s total

*327,109 people have been tested, up 4,343 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 16,830/679/2,053/340,150.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: To get the statewide status, watch the weekly media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, 2-5 pm Wednesday and Friday, drive up or walk up to get a free box of food at Food Lifeline‘s HQ (815 S. 96th).

GOT GRANTS: The county announced pandemic-aid grants for arts/culture/nightlife, and there are two local recipients.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!