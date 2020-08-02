2 North Delridge recipients in King County’s arts/culture/nightlife grants

Just announced by the county:

King County provided $2 million in one-time grants to science, arts and culture organizations, and independent live music venues disrupted by COVID-19 across the region. The program is tailored to organizations that draw tourists and is designed to ease the economic burden of the pandemic while also increasing public health measures.

Story

With $2 million of funding backed by the federal CARES Act, King County awarded a total of 62 grants in three categories:

• Music venues (35 awards)

• Arts, culture and science educations organizations (21 awards)

• Science organizations (6 awards)

The grant funds will improve compliance with public health safety measures as these organizations reopen to support the county’s economic recovery and enhance residents’ quality of life.

Grants may be used to reimburse a variety of costs between March 1 and December, such as payroll, rent, mortgage payments (excluding property taxes), healthcare insurance for employees, and utility expenses necessary to sustain the business during and after the public health emergency.

In addition, the grants may also be used for public health measures necessary to prepare for safe reopening, including, for example, plastic barriers and floor markings or public outreach and education materials.