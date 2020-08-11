CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 8/11 roundup

Five months ago today, a major day in COVID-19 response – many schools decided to close. The pandemic has yet to recede, and we’re still presenting nightly toplines, so here we go:

KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*16,830 people have tested positive, up 81 from yesterday’s total

*679 people have died, up 3 from yesterday’s total

*2,053 people have been hospitalized, up 10 from yesterday’s total

*340,150 people have been tested, up 2,486 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 15,779/657/1,984/307,450.

ANOTHER WEST SEATTLE DEATH: 98136 just recorded its 3rd death. For the record, here are the current totals for the other four zip codes that are all or partly in West Seattle:

98116 – 2

98106 – 3

98146 – 9

98126 – 14

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: Want to get the statewide status? The weekly media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, 2-5 pm Wednesday and Friday, you can drive up or walk up and get a free box of food at Food Lifeline‘s HQ (815 S. 96th).

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!