BIZNOTE: Harbor Avenue’s first self-storage facility opening

Five years after we first reported on the plan for a self-storage facility at 3252 Harbor Avenue SW, it’s about to open. Everett-headquartered West Coast Self-Storage says its West Seattle facility officially opens Wednesday (August 5th). It was designed by Magellan Architects of Redmond and built by Issaquah-based Seacon Construction, with 857 storage units ranging in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 25, and its ground level has a drive-in bay. The company says it has a 40-camera security system, plus a retail store selling moving boxes and packing materials. The company says it “plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in the future as well.”

This is the first self-storage facility completed on Harbor Avenue SW; another is proposed at 2316 Harbor (the site where an old building was gutted by fire in June). There also had been a proposal at 2501 Harbor SW, but the file doesn’t show any activity on that since 2018.