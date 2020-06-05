UPDATE: Fire in 2400 block Harbor Avenue SW

1:40 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to the 2400 block of Harbor Avenue SW for a possible fire in a business. Updates to come.

1:43 AM: First unit arriving reports “fully involved structure.” They’re closing Harbor.

1:46 AM: The address on the SFD log is not correct (yet) – the burning building is now described as appearing to be “derelict,” a small old house.

1:49 AM: One person is reported to have been inside when the fire started but is said to be unhurt.

2:12 AM: A witness who called it in says the building is on the water side.