WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycle; dumped bag

Two reader reports this morning:

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Jessica:

My bike was stolen from our apartment’s parking garage Friday night/early Saturday morning in the North Admiral District. They cut my other bike in half to get to this one because they were unable to remove the Kryptonite lock. The lock is likely still on the bike. If anyone sees it, please contact us: Mike (msarniak@hotmail.com, 708.912.7243) and Jessica (jengel07@hotmail.com, 708.921.3429) or call the police, who have the information.

Serial: (ends in) 237M

Manufacturer: Trek

Name: Trek Remedy 8

Model: Remedy 8

Year: 2018

Primary colors: Black

Frame size: L

Frame Material: Aluminum