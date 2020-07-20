WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycle; dumped bag

Two reader reports this morning:
STOLEN BICYCLE: From Jessica:
My bike was stolen from our apartment’s parking garage Friday night/early Saturday morning in the North Admiral District. They cut my other bike in half to get to this one because they were unable to remove the Kryptonite lock. The lock is likely still on the bike. If anyone sees it, please contact us: Mike (msarniak@hotmail.com, 708.912.7243) and Jessica (jengel07@hotmail.com, 708.921.3429) or call the police, who have the information.
Serial: (ends in) 237M
Manufacturer: Trek
Name: Trek Remedy 8
Model: Remedy 8
Year: 2018
Primary colors: Black
Frame size: L
Frame Material: Aluminum
BAG DUMPED, POSSIBLY STOLEN: From Lauren:
(That) bag has been on the parking strip on Juneau between 38th SW and 39th SW since Friday AM. We thought maybe someone had forgotten it while packing up a car for the weekend, but it’s still here and we’re wondering now if it’s been stolen/dumped. It’s an olive green duffel with a Jeep logo. Haven’t looked inside but it’s partially unzipped and looks full.
