11:08 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed for the 6300 block of 38th SW [map]. First engine on scene says it’s a house fire.

11:13 PM: The fire is reported to be on the house’s 2nd floor. Firefighters have water on it.

11:19 PM: The fire is reported to be under control. Both occupants are reported to have gotten out OK.

11:22 PM: Fire now declared “tapped” (out).